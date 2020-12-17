Mahindra University, Hyderabad, announces the launch of its second intake for admission to its Ph D Program in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences for the 2021 Spring academic session. The last date for submission of applications for admission to the program is December 24, 2020, for the session that will commence from January 25, 2021.

“Our first batch of 29 PhD scholars are already working on their chosen fields with their mentors,” said Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Ph D programs are offered in Computer Sciences and Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Computer Engineering & Mechanical Engineering disciplines in the engineering area and in the Applied Sciences domain in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

In the Entrepreneurship area, scholars wishing to carry out research on Innovation, start-ups and tech entrepreneurship, may apply. For those who wish to pursue liberal arts at Ph D level are welcome to apply where students can focus on English and American Literature, Quality & Strategic Management, Cultural and Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, etc.

Full-time Ph D scholars will get an assistantship of Rs 25,000 per month plus free boarding and lodging in the MU campus. They will have to mandatorily provide Teaching Assistantship of 8 hours a week. The last date to apply for this program is 24 December 2020.

The details of the requirements for a full-time Ph D program, minimum qualifications, experience, etc., are available on the website: https://www.mahindraecolecentrale.edu.in/programs/phd