Toppers count their success on daily studies and personal preparations

Students from GDB School, part of Ashok Hall Group of schools, performed well, with students shining in both ISC and ICSE exams this year.

Priyadarshini Mukherjee scored an impressive 99.75 per cent in humanities, topping the school list, while Shivani Agarwal topped in the ICSE from the school. In science section, Rahini Saha of Class XII scored 99 per cent while Shreya Dorai scored 99.25 per cent in the commerce section.

Advertisement

Talking about her success, an elated Priyadarshini said: “I was not expecting something this good and my parents are overwhelmed with my score.”

Advertisement

The topper says she wants to major in sociology and then appear for the UPSC exams.

“For me studies were never a ordeal or task. All our teachers taught in such a way that I fell in love with all of them. I just ensured that whatever is taught in school I would revise at home the same day,” said Priyadarshini, who did all on her own without any tuitions. The girl, who loves to read, listen to music and play the guitar, says she watched cricket in between her preparations.

Another top performer of the school, Chenab Guha scored 100 percentile in history and sociology, scoring overall 99.5 per cent in humanities.

Chenab credited her school for the good guidance and also her own preparations. “My parents have been the pillars for me. Since I was a child they had told me to go ahead and aim for the skies and do everything with passion. I’m thankful for them for their support,” said Chenab, who aims to study in the US with the help of a few scholarships to take up creative writing and criminology. She wants to be in publishing industry or be an editor of a newspaper.

GDB principal Craig Anthony Lucas said: “It is so satisfying to see that each year we are working collectively to lift the performance. When you do well, you want to do better. That is why you set the bar higher each year for the faculty and the students. The good result is the combination of efforts of the students, teacher and the parents. School takes lot of efforts for the students. There are students, who are under formers. For them, we have a lot of support classes, even when the exams are on. They would come to school in between the gaps in exam dates. They had the freedom to call up the teachers for any guidance. They even got the online classes.”