Madhya Pradesh Board has announced the class 10th results on Saturday.

A total of 62.84% students have passed the class 10th exam. The merit list has also been announced online.

As per the reports, this year over 11.5 lakh students have taken the MP Board 10th examinations.

A total of 15 students have scored 100 per cent marks.

Two students have bagged 2nd rank with a score of 99.75% while 22 students stand in third rank by scoring 99.67%.

The results can be checked online at mpbseresults.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in.

The class 10th results were declared without conducting the pending exams. The board was unable to conduct the pending exams due to the spread of coronavirus.

Reports suggest that the pending exams will be conducted later by the board.