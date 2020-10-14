In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic when the students were forced to stay at home, the Learning Links Links launched an initiative named ‘Learn to Code’ for the students of Navy School students.

On Tuesday, the Learning Links Foundation announced the winners of the first Codethon 2020, a coding challenge for the Navy children school students.

The initiative was launched under the larger Veterans Skilling Program supported by the Boeing in India.

The online event was attended by Salil Gupte, President Boeing India, R Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and Principals of Navy Children Schools of Karanja, Karwar and Mumbai.

‘Learn to Code’ was launched to expose the wards of Navy personnel to the world of logic building through coding, aligning with the government’s growing emphasis on promoting creativity and critical thinking skills in students as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020.

The initiative was launched during a time when the schools were not operating due to Covid-19 related restrictions. And due to this initiative, it helped students tinker and give new dimensions to their creative expression while being at home.

Over 170 students are presently a part of ‘Learn to Code’ and 76 entries from 54 students were received for CODETHON 2020.

All participants and winners of CODETHON 2020 were awarded DIY robotics kits.

Ramanan congratulated the winners and said, “In today’s time it is very important for students to not just learn to code but also to apply it in the context of real-life situations.

“Such skills help the students to develop a mindset to seek problems and to use their creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities to devise solutions for them. There is an earnest need to train students in these future skills from an early age so as to nurture the spirit of innovation in them. The steps taken in this direction will go a long way in building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Boeing has partnered with Learning Links Foundation for diverse skilling programs for youth, veterans and their families across multiple locations in India in alignment with the government’s vision of developing a skilled and self-reliant nation.

Gupte said, “The new education policy enables introducing coding in grade six, and we are excited to partner with Learning Links Foundation to get kids started early on it. Coding is not just the common thread between specialist fields like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, robotics, and cloud computing. It is a great way to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which scientists and engineers – including aerospace engineers – spend a lot of time studying and using to extract insights, improve processes, and transform their work.”.

Meanwhile, Anjlee, Chairperson, Learning Links Foundation said that at Learning Links Foundation, we have always worked towards ensuring holistic development of students in order to make them responsible future-ready citizens.

“This initiative by Boeing aligns beautifully with our organisation’s mission and vision. I am happy to know that we have received an overwhelming response from the students of Navy Children School for which I heartily congratulate and thank the NCS team. I also wish the students luck for their future endeavours and hope that it is centred around innovation,” she said.