The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the shift 1 of JEE Main (September) 2020 Paper 1 examination. The duration of the exam is three hours.

The paper comprises 75 questions with 25 questions in each section. Each section has 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and 5 Numerical Answer Type questions.

JEE Main Paper Analysis: Day 2 Shift 1 (2nd September) done by Navin C Joshi, VP, Goprep, JEE and NEET.

The result of JEE Main January attempt is expected to be declared by NTA on 20 September 2020.

Below is the analysis:

Highlights of the JEE Main September 2020 Exam

The overall level of the exam was Easy to Moderate.

Physics section was considered Difficult.

Maths was moderate and lengthy. Students were able to attempt 13-14 questions with ease.

Chemistry was easy. Questions were directly based on NCERT(60-70 %).

Questions were uniformly asked from the whole syllabus in each of the subjects

For future slots, students are advised to focus on basics and conceptual clarity.

Here is the section-wise analysis for Day 1 Morning Shift:

Physics

Physics was Moderately Difficult. Students found this section time-consuming. Scoring well in this section will be the key to a good percentile. Number of good attempts for this section is 14-16.

Chemistry

Chemistry was easy. Around 5-7 questions were theory-based. Physical Chemistry was lengthy and calculative in nature. This section was less time consuming as compared to others. Number of good attempts for this section is 15-17.

Mathematics

Mathematics was Moderate. Students found a few questions lengthy Majority of questions were from Algebra and Calculus. Numerical questions were calculative. For the next attempt, students should focus on Algebra and Calculus. Number of good attempts for this section is 13-15.

Observing the difficulty level of the exam, students who expect to score above 200 can expect 99 percentile. (The exam analysis shared above is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the JEE aspirants. For a detailed analysis of JEE Main 2020 exam questions along with solutions check out the Gradeup Exam Analysis)