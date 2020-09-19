Pathway students at International Study Centres across the UK have been congratulated for achieving excellent results enabling them to progress to their chosen universities despite the challenges faced due to Covid-19.

The UK has long been a popular study destination for Indian students hoping to continue to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in leading British universities, and on to a period of post-study work. According to the National Indian Students and Alumni Union in the UK, “the UK and Indian students make for a winning partnership.”

However, the coronavirus pandemic has been a major challenge to students from across the world, including from India. So it is especially pleasing that in 2020, of an international student cohort of over 7,000 students, 85% were eligible to progress to partner universities, with five International Study Centres exceeding 90% progression – the Universities of Aberdeen, Lancaster, Liverpool John Moores, Sheffield and Strathclyde.

According to Study Group’s Executive Director for the UK and EU Dr Mark Cunnington, “These excellent results are a tribute to the hard work of students from India and across the world at an unprecedented time. We have all been inspired by the determination of our international students to overcome the challenges the coronavirus has presented as they have pursued their ambitions to study in the UK and we wish them the very best as they begin their university studies this autumn..”