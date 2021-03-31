Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ startup GUVI on Wednesday collaborated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to upskill 10 lakh Indians in coding through a one-day free workshop called ‘AI-For-India 1.0’.

‘AI-For-India 1.0’ is an online coding event and is open for students, IT and non-IT professionals and anyone in the age group of 8 to 80 years interested in coding. It is scheduled to be conducted on April 24, 2021.

According to the institution, this event is expected to set a world record for the largest coding workshop conducted online.

“We have come up with an initiative along with GUVI that got selected for NEAT (National Education Alliance for Technology) to upskill 10 lakh students in Artificial Intelligence (AI),” Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, Ministry of Education, said in a statement.

“Our collaboration will surely set a World Record,” Chandrasekhar added.

The registrations have already begun and can be done on the GUVI’s AI-for-India website.

In this workshop, participants can learn to build a face recognition app using Python from industry experts.

This online coding workshop is expected to draw the participation of people from various backgrounds.

All the participants will gain free access to GUVI’s Python course that helps them understand the concepts of the Python programming language.

Further, world record event participation certificates and unlimited access to ‘CodeKata,’ a Coding skill-building platform, will be offered to all the participants.