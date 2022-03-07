IIM signs MoU with University of Alabama

To broaden the horizon of its academic and research activities, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, on Monday signed an MoU with the University of Alabama (UAB) at Birmingham.

The pact is aimed at enhancing the development of collaborative research programs, academic and cultural exchange programs between both Institutes.

Prof B.S. Sahay, Director IIM Jammu, and Prof. Rubin Pillay, the University of Alabama at Birmingham signed the MoU in presence of Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Secretary, Health, and Family Welfare (H & FW), Government of India, Dr. Shakti Gupta, Director, AIIMS, Jammu and Dr. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Bidya S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said, “The MoU provides various opportunities to work together in the interdisciplinary domains of education and research. These collaborations are a vital part of IIM Jammu’s international endeavors and these will be helpful in fostering the advancement in teaching, research, cultural understanding as well as the international reputation of both the institutes through student exchange, faculty exchange, technology transfer, and research programs. I am sure the collaboration between both the Institutes will lead to meaningful outcomes in the interest of the stakeholders.”

Prof. Rubin Pillay, Chief Innovation Officer, School of Medicine, UAB, said. “Today technology has become an integral part of our lives. Collaboration with IIM Jammu will help us to develop our competence in many key areas ranging from the development of educational and training programs, long-range planning, and Institutional development. The collaboration between the two reputed Institutes will give a leading edge to the research output of UAB.”

This MoU will give international exposure to students of both the Institutes by providing them with the hands-on opportunity to learn from the international environment under the international student exchange program. This will be helpful for students to sharpen their skills and knowledge by working in close association with the students and faculties from diverse cultural groups.