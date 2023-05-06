IIM-Sambalpur opens its Delhi campus

Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Sambalpur on Saturday announced the opening of its new campus in New Delhi.

Commenting on the Institute during the [email protected] seminar here today, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said, “IIM Sambalpur’s logo is a whole graphic depiction of the core values of IIM Sambalpur i.e., Innovation, Integration, and Inclusiveness. IIM Sambalpur with its core values will nurture our future leaders whose primary goal will be sustainability by keeping an entrepreneurial mindset.”

Dr. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, said, “It is a third-generation IIM that focuses on three primary aspects: Teaching, Research, and Incubation. IIM Sambalpur is the only IIM where we have set a benchmark of having an equal number of male and female students, a trend that is set by IIM Sambalpur.”

IIM Sambalpur’s new campus is located in the Vasant Kunj Industrial Area in South Delhi in The Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID) campus. The Institute also announced new optional dual-degree courses in collaboration with international universities.

The objective is to cater to a lot of working professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs who want to pursue management studies (along with an option of a dual degree from international universities) on weekends from a premium IIM besides continuing their respective trade and profession.

IIM Sambalpur also announced a new two-year hybrid MBA programme specifically for working professionals, strategic leaders, and entrepreneurs having a minimum experience of 3 years. The programme is offered in a blended mode, with the option of obtaining a dual degree from international universities as per the latest NEP. It will be conducted on weekends at the ISID Campus of IIM Sambalpur’s Delhi Centre.