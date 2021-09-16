IGNOU extends Admission up to 23 September

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission of online fresh admission of all Masters, Bachelor and Diplomas programmes up to 23 September 2021 for the July-2021 session.

An official spokesperson said this extension of the last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of six months duration or less.

Details of the IGNOU academic programmes for the July 2021 session can be accessed from the link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

The prospective learners can apply for Masters, Bachelor, Diploma programmes of the University on the official website, informed the regional director of IGNOU Regional Centre Chandigarh Dr AK Dimri.

The last date of submission of the ‘online’ admission form for the July session was earlier fixed for 15 September.

For all those candidates, who have been planning to get admission in any of the IGNOU courses can apply for the same online. Firstly the candidate has to register themselves (if not registered) on the official website i.e https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

Those who have already registered can simply login with the id-

password and fill up the application form for admission in the

July session at Indira Gandhi National Open University for 2021.

Also, before filling up the IGNOU admission form, candidates must go through

the general instructions, eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc. on the official website. Applicants can also download the complete details of the programmes from the IGNOU website.