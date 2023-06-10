A landmark programme started for the betterment of the school children in Andhra Pradesh called From the Principal Secretary’s Desk is focusing persistently on providing quality education to the students.

In its latest episode (sixth), here is what the Principal Secretary of Education Andhra Pradesh Praveen Prakash said.

He said that this year through the programme,” I am fervently making an appeal that if any headmaster, teacher, or parent finds that the school kit, whether it is the bag, shoes, uniforms, books or any other thing they find is sub-standard it should be immediately brought to my notice.”

“The schools are reopening on June 12. The students will get their textbooks, notebooks, dictionary, bag, etc If anything is found to be amiss in terms of quality, immediately click a picture of it and Whatsapp it to me.”

Praveen Prakash added, “I have only one mobile number. And at any point in time, I am available to all the 42 lakh parents if they have a grievance.” He further added, “I don’t want a situation like the one that emerged last year in Kasturba Gandhi School in Manyam district where students were given mathematics books in the last days of the session.”

At the most, all the books to be studied in the second semester will be available to the students in the third or fourth week of June, IAS Praveen Prakash said.

Regarding the raw material that is used in the making of the school if “I find that the benches in the school or RO plant, tube lights, tiles or any other thing is found to be sub-standard, I will not only ensure that such a vendor is blacklisted in India but also across the globe. Regarding this, I have already done a video conference with my vendor and have them about it,” Prakash said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh will have 30,000 classrooms installed with interactive flat panels, and smart TVs with BJYUs content uploaded on it so that students get to learn better.

“My appeal is also to the parents that on their part, please spend 15 to 20 minutes with the children every day so that they remain updated about the goings-on in the schools and remain generally aware of the child,” Praveen Prakash said.