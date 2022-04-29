Himachal Pradesh University Examnations from May 7

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is likely to conduct the examinations for the first and second-year students from May 7 till June. The university recently released an indecisive date sheet for the exams. According to the University if students have any objections regarding the date sheet then they can raise it till April 30.

Following this, a final date sheet will be released on May 2.

Students waiting for the undergraduate and postgraduate HPU Date sheet can now download their date sheet from the official website of the HPU at hpuniv.ac.in. The university has released the date sheet for UG BA/ B.Sc/ B.com 1st, 2nd, 3rd Year annual examination. Besides this, the B.Tech odd sem date sheet and B. Com 3rd year Improvement date sheet are also available to download. Also, the Re-appear Date sheet for a few courses was also released by the University. Candidates must note that the examinations will be conducted for BA, BSc, BCom, and Shastri students as well.

Students may easily download their HPU UG/PG exam datasheet from the official portal, by following these steps.

To check the date sheet

Step 1. Students first need to visit the Himachal Pradesh University’s official portal first.

Step 2. Then go to the home page, and you will find the date sheet tab.

Step 3. Once you click on it the list of time table and notification that was released by the university recently appears to you.

Step 4. Now you just need to click on the required timetable which you are looking for.

Step 5. HPU Date sheet is now on your screen, save it for future reference.

Meanwhile, in other news, the admission for the summer schools of Himachal Pradesh has also been opened. Students from classes I to XII will be able to take admitted to schools till May 7. Earlier the last date to apply was April 25, which has been extended by the Education Department has extended. Now the new last date for applying is May 7.