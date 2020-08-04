Muskan Jindal, a 22-year-old girl from Baddi in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, has cleared Civil Services examination in first attempt whose results were declared on Tuesday by Union Public Service Commission.

Muskan Jindal has secured 87th rank in Civil Services exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

Muskan Jindal had completed B.Com from SD College Chandigarh while she had completed her 10th Class and 12th class studies from Baddi. Her father Pawan Jindal runs a hardware shop in Baddi area while her mother is a housewife.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Muskan Jindal for qualifying the Civil Services examination and conveyed good wishes for her future endeavours.