Government to Launch ‘New India Literacy Programme’ to Achieve Hundred Per Cent Literacy Target by 2030

The government has announced to launch a new scheme of adult education – New India Literacy Programme – in August targeting hundred per cent literacy in the country by 2030.

The scheme will be implemented sometime between 2021-22 and 2025-2026. The government has planned under the scheme to educate five crore illiterate people of the age group of 15 years and above in the country through online and offline mediums, government sources said.

Sources said that on June 24 and 26, 2021, a review meeting was held with the states through digital medium in this regard. In the meeting it was agreed that after the end of the ‘Read-Write’ campaign in July 2021 ‘Nav Bharat Literacy Abhiyan’ would be started in its place after the approval of the competent authority,.

According to the sources, the new adult education programme has five dimensions – basic literacy and numeracy, knowledge of important life skills, basic education and vocational skill development. One is still not public.

The announcement for the adult education was made in the budget proposal for the year 2021-22. A meeting in this connection was held under the chairmanship of the Union School Education and Literacy Secretary in the month of March. The meeting was attended by education secretaries of 35 states, UTs, State Project Directors and State Literacy Mission officers. They made suggestions. They had agreed to implement this scheme in their respective states.