Future Nexus 4.0 – India Reaches Out Globally Through Skill Integrated Education

Centurion University of Technology and Management (enacted in Odisha and AP), organized an event at New Delhi on 28th April 2022, titled “Future Nexus – Developing Skills for Industry 4.0”, that was graced by the Honorable Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

This event was organized keeping the objectives of India’s recently announced New Education Policy (NEP) in mind. The NEP emphasizes on continuous lifelong learning, multiple entries / exits and vocationalising higher education with skill integration. With such an educational model, and armed with its cost effective degrees and focus on skill integration, India is reaching out internationally – specifically to its African friends. Similarities in their development economic backgrounds makes the Indian education environment socially and contextually more relevant to Africa.

The Honorable Minister in his speech touched upon the NEP which is expected to spur innovative out-of-box thinking, thereby generating successful startups and economic nation building. He spoke about innovation startups, research orientation and India being a cost effective educational destination for students from the developed and underdeveloped countries, especially from the African continent.

The Honorable Minister praised Centurion University for its attempt to promote skill based education, production and innovation and appreciated the efforts of the University to remain responsible towards society. He ended his speech by wishing the University well and hoped that all the African representatives would be benefited immensely by this workshop.

Centurion University is an ideal model for the NEP in practice. It is India’s premier skill university and well known for its skill integrated higher education and is also an accredited Center of Excellence of the Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India.

The University already has international students from 8 African countries and has a marine engineering program with ultra-modern facilities, where Nigeria is sponsoring students. Their skill and industry integrated education would be extremely relevant for many African nations and the University wishes to invite more foreign students from Africa.

The emergence of Industry 4.0, also referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, has transformed the manner in which industry and business evolve and function. Despite the worldwide recognition and realization of Industry 4.0, its holistic adoption is constrained by the requirements of specific skills among the workforce.

Centurion University has laid the foundation for future talent and trends in society, and has adapted and modernized the existing programs, facilities and infrastructure into its education process, thereby having the cutting edge over other universities / education imparters. This sets the University apart and meets the requirement of Africa’s young population and the needs of their economies.

About Centurion University

Centurion University is a notified Skill University with a track record of skilling and training 200,000+ youth from difficult geographies, marginalized communities and differently abled youth. The model of teaching-training-production-productivity has been privy to numerous accolades nationally and internationally. The University has been innovative and imaginative and creative this approach to deliver various skill training, vocational education and skill integrated higher education complying with the NSQF of Government of India.

This model has been recognized by multiple Governments (Central and State), International Organizations such as UNESCO and the World Bank as well as Policy Think-tanks such as Niti Ayog. Recently, Centurion University’s School of Vocational Education and Training was recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. It is the only University in India to be recognized as such.

From inception, Centurion University’s DNA has been “Shaping lives and empowering communities”. The University is redefining the learning platform through Skill integrated, domain linked, teaching and learning, Industry and community partnerships, creating and co-creating enterprises and promoting an eco-system approach which includes community, enterprise, industry and educational institutes.