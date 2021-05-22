The FORE School of Management is proud to announce the 3 Months free training to Healthcare Professionals on Data Analytics that commences from 12th June 2021. It is a completely hands-on interactive live online training programme on Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The last date of registration for the course is 10th June 2021and can be done by sending a message at 9166085159.

Due to the current Covid situation, health care data is generating all around, but maybe due to lack of Data Analytics skills, we are unable to analyse it properly to build the required infrastructure. FORE is taking it as a responsibility and launch free training to empower with required skills.

The training duration will be of 3 months on Saturdays and Sundays. It will have sessions from both PhD Holders and Medical Doctors, having hands-on experience. Extensive case studies will be undertaken from real-world data (of patients). The programme will hold a very unique programme feature including workshops besides regular classes. These workshops are led by participants and their ideas. This programme will witness an extensive range of technologies covered. All trainers garner the experience of 2000+ Hrs of teaching Analytics.

The training associates say, “We are truly honoured and delighted to launch such a unique training as contribution to the society. This will not only help to individuals but also to the entire healthcare system, which is currently facing lot of challenges. The trainers include Data Scientists or Researchers in the Pharmaceutical Industry, Doctors, Academicians or Healthcare professionals. It would be very useful for Doctors, Hospitals, Pharma Industry, Students of Bio-technologists, Bio-informatics, MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS and Life-Sciences-Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, Cell biology (cytology), Ecology, Molecular biology, Microbiology, Marine Sciences too will find the training very useful. Besides, Consultants, Senior Managers, Business Heads, CXOs alongside Management & Engineering Professionals who wish to take up health-analytics as a profession must register in this training.”

The training will focus on introducing Machine Learning, Data Visualization, handling imbalanced data – SMOTE, ADASYN & other methods, Dimensionality Reduction, Supervised learning Techniques for classification, and hyperparameter optimisation techniques and interpreting machine-learning models. Under Deep Learning Technologies, the course will introduce neural networks, Deep learning with convolution neural networks, recurrent neural networks, natural language processing, experimenting with the tensor board, and many more.

The notable trainers include Prof Vinaytosh Mishra, Prof Ashok Kumar Harnal and Medical Doctors from Healthcare Analytics Domain. Prof. Vinaytosh Mishra is a Doctorate from IIT BHU and has 10+ years of experience in multiple industries like Software and IT, Financial Services, Manufacturing etc. He has worked with renowned companies including Jindal ISPAT, Rosenthal India, FIITJEE Edusoft, etc. He has also served as a founding team member for start-ups in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and IT. Prof. Ashok Kumar Harnalis a Graduate from IIT Delhi in Electronics and Communication. He is an expert in Big Data, Data Analytics and Deep Learning, from both the Technology and Analytics side.