Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) has announced a four-year MBA program and other six new ‘job-oriented’ courses to be commenced from the session 2022-23.

Official announcement regarding the new courses was made came on Monday during online conference. Registrations for admissions to the courses will begin from Friday, 7th October.

The MBA programme has a cap of admitting 20,000 students with preference to those from the health and government sectors. Admissions will be held on the basis of merit lists.

For admissions to the MBA course Preference will be given to three categories of candidates : MBBS/BDS/MD/ MDS degree holders or persons having 2 years’ experience in hospital administration; which include Group A officers of government and Public Undertaking Organisations; and employees who have about 2 or more years in corporate houses/hospitality and transportation sector/industry/service employed professionals.

For other candidates, their merit will be calculated with 80% weightage to graduation marks and 20% weightage to, “Professional work experience of any reputed Govt. or non-Govt/Corporate Organisation”: 20% for four years of experience, 15% for three years, 10% for two years and so on. The candidate will be required to have at least 50 per cent marks in graduation from any recognized University in any discipline.

Registrations for the admissions will close on October 25 and the first merit list will be released on October 27.

According to the varsity officials the MBA programme is designed with the aim of “democratizing learning and enriching students into highly adept professional managers.” Media reports quoted the Director of Campus of Open Learning, Payal Mago specifying that the MBA programme , “ is the ideal mix of flexible scheduling and a wide array of learning opportunities. Apart from this, we are providing MBA by charging a very nominal fee.

As per the university announcement, the fees for the course will be Rs 47,500 per annum.