ConveGenius (an EdTech platform) and Sanjhi Sikhiya have partnered with the Department of School Education to launch a WhatsApp based teaching and learning solution under its ‘My Phone My School’ program.’

ConveGenius launched the EdTech model in Patiala district on a pilot basis in the virtual presence of Er Amarjit Singh – District Education Officer along with Padho Punjab Padhao Punjab team members – Rajwant Singh (PPDC) and teachers/ block officials.

The EdTech model is designed for self-paced learning through initial assessment, personal feedback, and vernacular content recommendations in alignment with the school curriculum.

The WhatsApp based EdTech model uses interactive, child-friendly, and asynchronous methods of learning that anyone can take advantage of from any phone with even 2G/ 3G internet.

Speaking on the occasion, Er Amarjit Singh, District Education Officer (EE), Patiala said, “As part of our response to COVID-19, we want to stand with the children of Patiala and help bridge their learning gaps. By setting up this innovative program, we will achieve another feat by reaching thousands of students through EdTech, without which those children would probably have stopped their studies.”

The program has allowed many students to access foundational learning activities in subjects like Mathematics, Punjabi, English, and Science from just one smartphone.

ConveGenius’ tech stack collects each student’s learning data individually, which is extracted from the students’ weekly assessments. These assessments demonstrate students’ strengths and improvement areas, according to which targeted content and recorded classes are offered to clear their doubts, and teachers are empowered with student performance data to support remedial teaching.

Students can send a WhatsApp message at 85955 24521 to take the benefit from this program.

Manvinder Kaur, Deputy DEO, also commented on this partnership, saying, “Personalised assessment-based learning approach motivates students to continue learning at home under the guidance of their school teachers. Assessment data collected on a large scale is very helpful in improving teaching methods, and understanding students’ progress. Based on the learning outcome framework, the student performance is being known, so that effective plans can be made to bring educational reforms across the state. ”

Rahul Garg, Program Head, ConveGenius said, ” ConveGenius aims to provide affordable and quality education to 100 million students in India. With our experience of working in many states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, etc. ConveGenius is ready to extend its offerings in the state of Punjab.”

Simran Preet Singh Oberoi, Co-founder, Sanjhi Sikhiya said, “The convergence of technology in education ensures a smooth learning experience for students, especially during the pandemic. Innovations in the field of education are encouraged wherein platforms like ConveGenius are easily accessible and provide bona fide assessment of students with a child-friendly interface. Our hope is that innovations like these continue to support the teachers and students even beyond the pandemic era.”