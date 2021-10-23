Delhi University to come up with special cut-off list

Delhi University is expected to release a special cut-off list on October 25, subject to the availability of seats, for candidates who were unable to take admission under the first three cut-off lists. Under the special cut-off list, candidates who met the criteria of any of the three cut-off lists, but could not take admission due to some reason, can approach colleges for admission, provided the colleges still have open seats.

At least 55,000 students paid their admission fee by Thursday evening under the third cut-off list to secure admissions to around 60 Delhi University (DU) colleges. The number is expected to increase as students can apply for admission till midnight on Thursday and pay the fee till Saturday, university officials said.

Data from the DU admissions branch showed that 167,981 candidates applied to the varsity under the third cut-off list, 55,482 candidates paid their admission fee, and 10,098 candidates received approval from principals of various colleges till Thursday 6.12 pm.

Although there are around 70,000 sanctioned undergraduate seats in Delhi, many colleges end up admitting more students than the available seats due to DU’s admission policy, which mandates that colleges must admit all students who meet the announced cut-offs. There is no first-come, first-served policy.

Candidates eligible for admission under the special cut-off list can take admission between October 26 and 27 and pay their fee by October 29. DU’s fourth cutoff list will be declared on October 30.

Of the 11 courses (political science, physics, BA programme, B Com, B Com (Honours), economics and computer science) in eight colleges that saw 100% cut-off under the first list this year, seven courses were available under the third cut-off list. While Hindu College, Hansraj College and Jesus and Mary College closed admissions to political science, computer science, and psychology respectively under the second list, Ramjas College closed admissions to political science under the third list.

The college is likely to keep admissions open to the physics and BA programmes — the other two courses also had a 100% cut-off. However, college officials said this would depend on the admissions under the special cut-off list.

Of the remaining courses, Shri Ram College of Commerce is likely to close admissions to the two courses it offers– it reduced its 100% cut-off in B Com (Honours) and Economics to 99% and 99.5% under the third list. “The unreserved category in Economics and B Com is already filled. There are some reserved category seats in both the courses and they are likely to remain open under the fourth list. There may be a marginal drop in the number of seats so that there is no over-admission,” said an official from the college, requesting anonymity.