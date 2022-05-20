CUET-PG 2022 To Be Held In July, Application Process will close on May 22

CUET PG Admissions 2022 The UGC has started the admission process for PG courses on May 19 The exams for Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) will be held in July’s last week., UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed through his tweet.

The CUET PG 2022 application process will be closed on June 18, 2022, the exam will be held in Computer-based test (CBT) mode.

NTA will conduct the postgraduate entrance test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. “CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country,” the UGC Chairman tweeted.

The CUET-UG application process will be closed on May 22, the application deadline was extended from its earlier schedule which was on May 6. Till now over 10.46 lakh candidates have applied for CUET-UG.

Weeks before this decision, the UGC announced that in order to take admission to UG courses students will no longer require their class 12 scores only the CUET scores will help students,to get admission to 45 central universities.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET exam 2022 in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.