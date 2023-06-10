The results for the COMEDK UGET 2023 have been announced by the consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. Candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Entrance Test can access their results on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

This year, a total of 96,607 candidates applied for the engineering entrance exam, out of which 77,232 candidates actually took the test. The recently declared results revealed that 8,130 candidates scored between the 90th and 100th percentile, 7,719 candidates scored between the 80th and 90th percentile, and 8,036 candidates scored between the 70th and 80th percentile.

Among the top performers, Nanadhi Gopi Krishna from Bangalore secured the first rank, while the second rank was obtained by Manus Agarwal from Haryana.

To check their results, candidates are required to follow the steps outlined below:

Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. Click on the “COMEDK Result 2023” link available on the homepage. Enter the login details and click on the “submit” button. The result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should verify the result and download the page. It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

It is important to note that the scores obtained in the COMEDK UGET-2023 test will be valid only for admissions in the academic year 2023-2024. The organization will also release the final merit list or rank list, which will be accessible on the official website along with the results.

The counseling dates will be announced by the institute in the near future. The eligibility criteria for admissions into engineering and architecture courses have been shared by the organization on their official website. Candidates seeking further information can visit the official website of COMEDK for more details.