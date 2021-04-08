The sample papers for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam 2021 have been released for students of Class 10 and 12. Students who want to download the sample papers can do so by visiting the official website-cbseacademic.nic.in.

The Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations will be held from 4 May 2021 to 10 June 2021 and results of Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations will be declared by 15 July 2021.

Practical exams of Class 12 will start from 1 March 2021.

Steps to download the sample papers for the CBSE official website:

Step 1. Visit the official website-cbseacademic.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link-‘CBSE Board Exam 2021 sample papers’ on the newly opened page.

Step 3. In the newly opened page, candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12.

Step 4. Download the subject-wise sample paper available on the newly opened page.