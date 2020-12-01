The third slot of CAT (Common Admission Test) was held from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. The exam was conducted by IIM Indore at various centres across the country. The paper was divided into three sections — Verbal & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude.

Candidates were given 40 minutes to solve each section. The exam had two types of questions: a) MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions b) TITA (Type in the Answer) or Non-MCQs. Negative marking was assigned only to MCQs. The marking scheme is as follows: three marks for every correct answer and negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer.

The difficulty level and distribution of questions in slot three remained similar to slot one and two. The overall difficulty level of the CAT 2020: In slot three, the level of VARC was difficult. The DILR section was also difficult while the level of Quantitative Ability was moderate.

Below is the detailed analysis of the exam:

Highlights of the exam:

The total marks of CAT 2020 is 228.

The level of VARC was difficult.

The level of Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning was difficult.

Quantitative section was of moderate level.

Total MCQ Questions were 57 and Non MCQ (TITA) were 19.

VARC – 26 Qs (21 MCQs + 5 TITA)

DILR – 24 Qs (18 MCQs + 6 TITA)

QA – 26 Qs (18 MCQs + 8 TITA)

The level of this section was in a similar pattern as it was asked in the first two slots of CAT 2020. Some of the passages were difficult to understand but were doable.

DILR was very tough for slot 3. 2 sets were easy. The pattern and the level of this section were on similar lines as it was asked in the first-two slots of CAT 2020.

The level of this section was moderate and in a similar pattern of first – two slots. The majority of questions from Algebra, Arithmetic and Geometry were asked. Arithmetic was easy. Algebra was moderate.

It is expected that a raw score of 125 – 130 can fetch you 99.5 percentile. The result of the exam is expected to be out in the second week of January 2020. This exam analysis is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the CAT aspirants. For a detailed analysis of the CAT 2020 exam check out the Gradeup Exam Analysis.

(Expert inputs: Vijay Jha, President, Academics, Gradeup)