CareNival 2.0 celebrates children with special needs

The Prasanta Banerji Homeopathic Research Clinic (PBHRC) hosted the second edition of CareNival on December 17, an event dedicated to celebrating and supporting children with special needs.

The initiative, led by Dr. Isha Banerji, the clinic’s director and senior practitioner, aimed to create an inclusive, joyful environment for children to express themselves and feel valued.

The event attracted a host of distinguished guests, including Didier Talpain, Consul General of France in Kolkata, Smita Bajoria, Consul General of Denmark in Kolkata, and notable personalities like actress Koneenica Banerjee and Richa Sharma, actress and Mrs. India Universe 2011.

“CareNival is not just an event; it’s a celebration of inclusion, compassion, and joy. Seeing these amazing children express themselves with such enthusiasm and confidence was truly inspiring. Our goal was to give them a day of happiness and support, and their smiles made it all worthwhile,” shared Dr. Banerji.

Throughout the day, the children engaged in a variety of activities designed to foster self-expression and confidence. Performances like singing and dancing were a highlight, allowing the children to showcase their talents in a supportive and encouraging environment.

In addition, game stalls offered fun and interactive activities tailored to children of all abilities, ensuring that everyone could participate and enjoy the festivities. The event also featured thoughtful gifts, creating lasting memories for the children.

In line with PBHRC’s commitment to holistic care, the clinic’s healthcare team provided free health check-ups to the children, offering essential assessments and guidance for their ongoing well-being. This initiative emphasized the clinic’s dedication to ensuring children with special needs have access to the medical support they require in a compassionate setting.