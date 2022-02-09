Canada’s University of Winnipeg, LPU signed MoUs

Canada’s University of Winnipeg (UW) and Lovely Professional University (LPU) have signed varied Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for semester exchange and subject articulation programs, particularly in mathematics.

On behalf of the UW, its Interim President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr James Currie & Interim Provost and Vice-President (Academic) Dr Jan Stewart; and from LPU, its Registrar & Senior Dean, Dr Monica Gulati and LPU’s Vice President Mr Aman Mittal signed the MoUs.

Vice President, Mr Aman Mittal said, “Aiming internationalization of education, LPU is a globally connected university and provides its students with as many global opportunities as possible. It has already connected its students to nearly 200 top universities around the world to make them globally fit just after their academics.

”And, we will keep on striving to make the most of these collaborations for the ultimate benefit of the students and global society, ” Mittal added.