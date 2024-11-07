IIT Kanpur launches olympiad-based admission pathway for BTech and BS programs

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has introduced a new admission pathway for its BTech and BS programs, based on performance in international Olympiads.

Starting with the academic year 2025-26, this initiative aims to recognize exceptionally talented students from fields such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and informatics, who have excelled in various international Olympiads.

Under this pathway, IIT Kanpur will reserve seats in five departments: Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Chemistry, Economic Sciences, and Mathematics and Statistics. Admission will be limited to students who have undergone rigorous preparation in relevant Olympiad camps.

This pathway bypasses the traditional requirement of passing JEE (Advanced) for entry to IITs, offering students a chance to pursue their dreams based on their Olympiad achievements.

Eligibility for this pathway requires candidates to be of the same age as JEE (Advanced) candidates and have taken their Class XII (or equivalent) exams for the first time in either the year of admission or the year prior, with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Additionally, candidates must have attended the relevant Olympiad training camp in the subject they are applying for. Those who have previously been admitted to IITs through JoSAA or had their IIT admission canceled are not eligible.

The selection process consists of two stages. First, each department will review applicants based on their Olympiad rankings and shortlist candidates accordingly. These candidates will then participate in a mandatory written examination and an interview if required.

At the institute level, a selection committee, led by the Dean of Academic Affairs, will consolidate the recommendations from each department to ensure a streamlined admissions process, filling all available seats in each department without overlap.

The application window will open in March and close by the end of the month. Following this, each selected department will conduct the necessary screening and exams in May, with final offers in June.

Prof. Shalabh, Dean of Academic Affairs at IIT Kanpur, emphasized that these Olympiad-based admissions will provide opportunities for some of the brightest minds who have excelled in international competitions.

According to him, “We are cultivating a diverse academic environment rich in innovation and critical thinking. Our goal is to enhance our academic community with individuals who bring unique perspectives and exceptional analytical skills. Through this initiative, we aim to support and promote innovation in disciplines that are essential to India’s growth and global competitiveness.”

Through this alternative pathway, IIT Kanpur is reserving seats in select departments for young innovators with exceptional analytical skills.