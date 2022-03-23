Annual Technical Fest Megalith 2022, IIT Kharagpur to be held from 25th – 27th March

Megalith is the annual technical fest organized by the Civil Engineering Society of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. The 14th edition of the fest is going to be held on the 25th, 26th, and 27th of March.

Due to the Covid protocols, the fest is going to be conducted online this year. But the fest is full-packed with all exciting and brainstorming events. We have the environmental case study event Green Canvas, the interesting quiz event Cwiz, the exciting data analytics event DataHunt, Beat-d-Euclid, the event testing your ability to visualize 3D diagrams.

Also, we have some new events this year the Riddle event which is mostly going to be a fun event, and Origami which is based on the science of paper folding. Last but not least we also have a Photography event that looks for the best clicks and captures one can get from the scenes of day-to-day life. Not only events, but Megalith is also organizing workshops on various topics like Structural Health Monitoring using StaadPro.

So, what are you waiting for? Register as early as possible and get to be part of the events and workshops that will sharpen your skills, give you experience and also provide you the platform to compete with students from all over the country. Come, participate and win exciting prizes.

Mark the dates – 25th, 26th and 27th March 2022, as we officially kick off the countdown!

The clock is ticking!

Hurry up and Register yourself at https://2022.megalith.co.in/ user/register/

Hop over to https://2022.megalith.co.in