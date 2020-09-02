The Allahabad University will conduct its final year and final semester examinations this year in digital mode.

While these examinations will begin from the second week of September, the other students will be directly promoted to the next semester.

The university had already conducted the graduation examinations for nine days before the nationwide lockdown was announced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pending exams will also be conducted through the online medium now.

According to a notice issue by the Controller of Examinations, students who would appear for the online examinations will have to download the question paper from the official site of the varsity.

The examination duration would be four hours — two hours for writing the paper and two hours to scan the copy and upload it.

The remaining students will be promoted on the basis of average marks.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow University has already released the exam date sheet for the final year exams which will begin on September 8 and end on September 19.

The time table has been released for B.A., B.Sc, B.Com, and other undergraduate-level programmes on the official site.