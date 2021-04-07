The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has collaborated with Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) to train and engage students and teachers in various initiatives/activities that are currently being organized by AICTE for its Engineering & Technology student and faculty to enhance their skills.

As a part of the collaboration, several programs will be launched which include the Training of CBSE School Teachers on AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) courses for School Students, Innovation Ambassador training to School Teachers, Connecting Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), Conducting joint Hackathons for school students, the participation of school students in the exhibition of Vishwakarma award, AICTE student Induction Program concepts, and Student learning Assessment school students.

“AICTE is very glad to collaborate with CBSE, as it will bring about positive changes in the Indian educational sector. From now, AICTE will extend its existing initiatives and platforms to students and teachers in CBSE schools. The digital learning platforms of AICTE are expected to reshape the way in which students learned so far,” said AICTE chairman Prof Anil D. Sahasrabudhe.

“CBSE is happy to join hands with AICTE. It will help the school students for further guidance and motivation. The students will be aware of the emerging areas of technology and feel more confident after getting good exposure from AICTE,” said CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja, IAS.