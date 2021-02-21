The process for admission to nursery classes has commenced in the National Capital and other parts of the country.

Since all schools in Delhi have been closed for primary classes for the last 11 months in the wake of the COVID pandemic, the Education Ministry of the Delhi government will now work out a process for the admissions.

Carrying further in the process, the admissions for nursery and other classes across the national capital will start soon.

However, nursery admissions in private schools in Delhi this year will be held completely online.

The school forms will be downloaded and applications will also be submitted online for admissions after which the list of the successful applicants will be displayed online and the parents of these students can also pay the fees online.

However, in government schools, the admission process would be conducted both via online and offline modes. Apart from nursery admission, admissions for other classes in government and private schools would also start soon.

A meeting has also been held between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the principals and management committees of various private schools.

After the meeting with private schools, Kejriwal said, “The process of admission to nursery schools for the academic session 2021-22 will begin soon.”

Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia have also held meetings with the ‘Action Committee Unaided Private Accredited Schools’ at the Delhi Secretariat. The Action Committee is a large organisation and comprises nearly 1,000 recognised private schools in Delhi as its members.

Even though the admission process began, the schools would remain closed for the time being as physical classes have not been started yet for the junior students.

The Central or the Delhi government have not shared any official information about when the nursery students would be going to schools after conducting online admissions. According to the Delhi government, these classes would be held online for some more time.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that he has asked the states to open the schools based on the guidelines directed by the Union Home and Health ministries. As per the information received by Nishank, 32 states have opened the schools following coronavirus prevention guidelines.

However, in these 32 states schools have not been opened for the classes at the primary level. According to the Union Education Minister, if the guidelines set by the Union Ministries of Home and Health are completely adhered to, only then all schools would be opened at different timings.

According to Nishank, the Navodaya Vidyalayas would also reopen schools for students of Classes 9 to 12. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas would be opened in these states following all the safety measures and Covid-19 guidelines.

Nearly 647 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country coming under the Union Ministry of Education were closed after the annual examinations held during March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In spite of opening classes for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, schools still remain closed for the primary class students.

At present, there is no consensus among the parents on the subject of opening primary classes.

“The current academic year should be declared as a ‘Zero Education Year’ by the Central government. In view of the situation arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all students should be promoted to the next class,” opined Ashok Agarwal, President of All India Parents Association.

(With IANS inputs)