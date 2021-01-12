IITs use CAT* score for shortlisting the candidates for their 2 years full-time MBA programme.

For details and online application process, visit the respective website:

Institute Website IIT Bombay (SJMSoM) https://www.som.iitb.ac.in/?p=698 IIT Delhi (DMS) https://home.iitd.ac.in/ IIT (ISM) Dhanbad (DoMS) https://www.iitism.ac.in/ IIT Jodhpur (SME) http://iitj.ac.in/schools/index.php IIT Kanpur (IME) http://www.iitk.ac.in/ IIT Kharagpur (VGSoM) http://www.iitkgp.ac.in/ IIT Madras (DoMS) https://www.iitm.ac.in/403?r=2 IIT Roorkee (DoMS) https://www.iitr.ac.in/

Steps for the Application Process:

Visit the above website(s) for shortlisting and final selection criteria

Fill the ‘Online Application Form ‘separately at the respective website and submit before the deadline

Follow-up the respective website for shortlisting and final selection

Shortlisted candidates will be intimated independently by each IIT

*Note: – IIMs have no role either in the selection process or in the conduct of the programme

Last date for submission of form to all IITs: January 31, 2021.