IITs use CAT* score for shortlisting the candidates for their 2 years full-time MBA programme.
For details and online application process, visit the respective website:
|Institute
|Website
|IIT Bombay (SJMSoM)
|https://www.som.iitb.ac.in/?p=698
|IIT Delhi (DMS)
|https://home.iitd.ac.in/
|IIT (ISM) Dhanbad (DoMS)
|https://www.iitism.ac.in/
|IIT Jodhpur (SME)
|http://iitj.ac.in/schools/index.php
|IIT Kanpur (IME)
|http://www.iitk.ac.in/
|IIT Kharagpur (VGSoM)
|http://www.iitkgp.ac.in/
|IIT Madras (DoMS)
|https://www.iitm.ac.in/403?r=2
|IIT Roorkee (DoMS)
|https://www.iitr.ac.in/
Steps for the Application Process:
- Visit the above website(s) for shortlisting and final selection criteria
- Fill the ‘Online Application Form ‘separately at the respective website and submit before the deadline
- Follow-up the respective website for shortlisting and final selection
- Shortlisted candidates will be intimated independently by each IIT
*Note: – IIMs have no role either in the selection process or in the conduct of the programme
Last date for submission of form to all IITs: January 31, 2021.