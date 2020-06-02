With the aim and strong will to increase youth involvement in global affairs, three class 12 students, Aanvi Somany, Suhanee Giroti and Dhruv Bindra founded “The Youth Symposium,” a student-led project which organises e-conferences.

In a time where almost everything is virtual, and standing out of the crowd is difficult, these three decided to create a hub for students to have their voice heard. They recognised that students have a lot of time on their hands and therefore they asked themselves how they could channelise their collective potential.

The three realised that there existed a gaping hole in the system where youngsters lived in echo chambers where their voices didn’t have an avenue to materialise into change.

Since its inception, The Youth Symposium (TYS) has had the vision to empower such students and gave them access to the correct resources so that the entire world witnesses their brilliant ideas.

Their conferences are focussed on topics of global relevance like Climate Change, Feminism and equal access to healthcare. In each TYS session, they examine these problems in great detail by discussing their effects on different stakeholders and produce robust solutions and policy briefs which are then sent forward to world-renowned organisations.

Their motto is “discussions today for a sustainable tomorrow” as they aim to institutionalise their solutions and make a legitimate difference.

They are currently affiliated with the tGELF Foundation, the Hero MindMine Institute, the University of Michigan’s BlueLabs Club as well as the POP (Protect Our Planet) movement.