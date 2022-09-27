Durga Puja themed songs a hit this festive season

Attuned to the festive spirit of Durga Puja, three new musical singles are doing the rounds on everybody’s playlist in Bengal. The songs are; Antara Mitra’s ‘Sunsilk- The Pujo Song’, Sahana Bajpaie’s revised version of Rabindra Sangeet ‘Ogo Shono Ke Bajay’ and a dance number ‘Elo Re Elo Pujo’ by Nakash Aziz and Senjuti Das.

The first Puja song has been released on September 23, by SVF Music. The song titled ‘Sunsilk-The Pujo Song’ sung by the melodious Antara Mitra, marks the first collaboration of SVF Music with Sunsilk. It showcases the friendship of four buddies living in different cities, which reunite in Kolkata during Durga Puja, and celebrate the festivities together.

Exhilarated about this friendship anthem, Antara Mitra said, “I was excited for this project when I first heard the concept and we’ve recreated a very famous Bengali song for it. On the contrary, the music video is filled with nostalgic moments which will undoubtedly connect with the audience, bringing back memories of their friendship.”

The story builds up with a video call between the four girls where one of the friends feels sad to be apart from her group and knowing that her friends won’t be able to visit her during Durga Puja. She takes a dive into the memory lane reminiscing moments from the past years when they used to enjoy the festival together. Later, a sweet moment is captured when her friends surprise her all of a sudden.

The second song from SVF Music’s Puja release is a revised version of the very famous Rabindra Sangeet ‘Ogo Shono Ke Bajay’ by Sahana Bajpaie that released on September 24.

Talking about the song, the contemporary Rabindra Sangeet vocalist Sahana Bajpaie said, “SVF Music is doing a great job by creating alternative versions of Rabindra Sangeet and I am delighted to be a part of it. The listeners have immensely loved my previous work on Rabindra Sangeet with SVF Music and I hope they will shower the same love for this song also. I am happy that they made it a part of their Puja releases even though it is not a Durga Puja song.”

The third song offers a foot-tapping dance number ‘Elo Re Elo Pujo’ by Nakash Aziz and Senjuti Das, featuring the charismatic actor John Bhattacharya and the very gorgeous Srijla Guha. The song marks SVF Music’s Puja Anthem this year and will showcase the concept of ‘parar pujo’. Shot in a colourful and vibrant set with splashing colours the song is set to elevate the Puja mood with the outstanding moves of the duo John and Srijla.

It is released on Mahalaya, September 25.

Excited about his new collaboration with SVF Music, singer Nakash Aziz shared, “It’s always a pleasure to work with SVF Music and I was quite excited about the song. It will surely create a buzz during this Puja.”

Actor John Bhattacharya was quite enthusiastic about the song and said, “When I first heard the concept, I knew that I wanted to do it. It’s an upbeat dance number made for the festive season. I hope it will make to the trending songs of this Durga Puja.”