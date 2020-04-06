Locals attacked two on-duty policemen who were trying to enforce the coronavirus lockdown on Monday in Karampur Chaudhary village near Izzatnagar Police Station in Bareilly.

The untoward incident didn’t restrict till here as later a mob of around 200 people created ruckus at the police station.

“IPS Abhishek Verma and some other police personnel have sustained injuries in the attack. We have taken some people into custody and booked them under Section 144 of CrPC, relevant sections of IPC,” Bareilly City SP Ravindra Kumar said.

Uttar Pradesh has been in the top list of most affected states due to the deadly coronavirus that has taken the country in its grip.

Over 300 cases have been reported in the state, a surge which the authorities allege as the result of Delhi’s Markaz mosque gathering that held last month.

The cloud of uncertainty pertains over the end of lockdown as Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said, “There is still time for the lockdown and we will review the situation and then decide.”

Meanwhile, sources said that the government could continue to lockdown in cities like Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Lucknow that had emerged as hotspots for Corona cases.