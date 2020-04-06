In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old man in Haryana, who was suspected of coronavirus, died in an attempt to escape from an isolation ward situated at the sixth floor of a hospital on Monday.

The incident is of 4 am when a man who was lodged in Kaplana Chawla Medical College in Karnal had fashioned a rope with the help of bedsheets and plastic bags to climb down and run away from quarantine.

He failed in his attempt and rather fell and died, the police said.

The man was from Panipat and had been admitted to the hospital on April 1 and was in the isolation ward.

Although he had not shown the symptoms of coronavirus but he had multiple ailments so he was kept in an isolated ward, as per the doctors. The report for his blood test is yet to come.

Another such incident was reported yesterday from AIIMS, Delhi where a patient allegedly jumped from a trauma centre building, as reported by news agency PTI. He was also suspected of coronavirus while his test results are pending.

As of now, there are 84 cases of coronavirus in Haryana with one death. A 58-year-old man from Karnal died due to the novel coronavirus in Haryana.

The overall condition in India is scary as the positive cases toll has crossed the 4000 mark with 109 deaths even after the nationwide lockdown was called.

Amid criticism for not reaching out to the Opposition even as the country faced a grave health crisis and a 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called up several Opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, besides former prime ministers and presidents of the country.

The chunk of cases in India has been connected to the religious gathering at Nizamuddin, links to which have been traced across 17 states so far.

Maharashtra leads the country with maximum number of cases, Tamil Nadu stands second while Delhi is at the third spot.