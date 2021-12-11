Singapore reports 454 new Covid-19 cases

The covid parameter of the country Singapore rises to 272,433 with 454 fresh cases of the same.

As per the Xinhua news agency, among the new cases, 436 were in the community, four were in migrant worker dormitories and 14 were imported cases.

A total of 637 cases are currently hospitalized, with 40 cases being critically ill and intubated in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 50.7 percent.

The death toll also rose to 783 after 4 people passes away with the infection of the same, as per the ministry’s concern.

(With imports from IANS)