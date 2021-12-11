India’s daily Covid cases show steady decline

India reported 7,992 fresh COVID-19 cases and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 93,277, the lowest in 559 days, the data saud.

The active caseload accounts for less than one per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.27 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 9,265 new recoveries reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,41,14,331.

The recovery rate is at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020. With the addition of new fatalities, the death count mounted to 4,75,128.

The daily positivity rate at 0.64 per cent remained less than two per cent for the last 68 days. The weekly positivity rate is 0.71 per cent and remained below one per cent for the last 27 days.

One more traveller, who returned from Zimbabwe, was found to be Omicron positive in Delhi.

With the latest infection, India has so far logged 33 cases of the new variant.

In Maharashtra, a three-year-old was among seven new patients confirmed by the state government on Friday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,50,672 samples were tested for the presence of the virus. A total of 65,46,27,300 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 131.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

As per the ministry, over 140 crores (1,40,07,00,230) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the government’s free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.