A survey titled ‘Amex Trendex’ (the trend report from the American Express), showed that nearly 85 percent Indians spent more on wellness items during Covid-19 pandemic compared to previous years.

Amex Trendex surveyed a sample of 2,000 general population travellers in the United States and 1,000 in Japan, Australia, Mexico, the UK, Canada and India.

It showed that more than two-thirds (73 percent) of Indian consumers feel their mental health has been impacted by the pandemic — either by isolation restrictions or concerns for well-being.

Therefore, to combat the toll Covid-19 pandemic has taken on their well-being, Indians are investing more time and money for their physical and mental health, the survey revealed.

A whopping 93 percent would rather choose to have a stronger mental health than a new car and 89 percent agreed they would give up their favourite TV show for it.

More than 80 per cent Indian consumers said they have taken advantage of new mental health resources during the pandemic. They are also spending more on natural vitamins and supplements (59 percent), in-home fitness equipment (56 percent) and organic food (58 percent) and exercise (43 percent).

Indian consumers also prioritised doing activities for mental well-being with family such as journaling or using meditation apps (32 percent), and organising a wellness activity for family and friends and/or colleagues (32 per cent).

Exercise (43 percent), listening to music (34 percent), taking mental breaks during the day (going on a walk or drive, coffee break, etc.) (32 percent) and meditation (32 percent) had the greatest positive impact on their mental health, the survey showed.

Nearly 92 per cent of respondents said they want to spend more on travel to improve their well-being, while 66 per cent expect to spend much more on travel in the next 12 months than they did in 2020. While on vacation, Indians want to explore (34 percent), practice yoga (29 percent), meditate (27 percent) and walk (23 percent).

(With IANS inputs)