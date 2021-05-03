India recorded 3,68,147 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 1,99,25,604, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s new single-day caseload showed a slight dip today compared to that of the previous day.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 34,13,642.

With 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,18,959. In the last 24 hours, 3,00,732 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 16,29,3003.

The Central government on Monday said that all citizens above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated from 1 May.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

According to government data, as many as 15,71,98,207 people have been vaccinated.