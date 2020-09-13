Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who fought back coronavirus last month, has been admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS last night again since his recovery.

Amit Shah was admitted to a private hospital Medanta in Gurugram on August 2 after testing positive for the deadly virus.

The 55-year-old BJP leader was admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care on August 18 after a complaint of fatigue and body ache.

The leader was hospitalised last night at around 11 PM. The monsoon session of the parliament begins tomorrow with Covid safety measures, including compulsory face mask and social distancing in place.

Shadow of coronavirus surmounts on the monsoon session as around 200 members are aged 65 years and above.

At least seven Union Ministers and two dozen lawmakers have come under COVID-19 attack.

On August 18 also, Amit Shah complained of “fatique and body aches” for the last 3-4 days after testing negative for Coronavirus.

Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for Coronavirus.

Amit Shah himself announced the news of his recovery over Twitter saying, “Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”