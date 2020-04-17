The Ministry of Home Affairs made additions on Thursday night, to the updated consolidated revised guidelines it issued on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments, State/UT governments and State/UT authorities for the containment of COVID-19 in India, on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

The Centre added to the list of activities that will be allowed during the continuing lockdown at places that are least affected by COVID-19. Certain industries will be allowed to resume work post April 20 onwards.

#COVIDIndia Update:

MHA order to exempt activities from #Lockdown2 restrictions👇

●Activities reg. Minor/Non-Timber Forest produce

●Activities reg. Bamboo, Coconut, Arecanut, Cocoa, Spices plantations

●NBFCs & Coop Credit Societies

●Activities reg. Construction in Rural Areas pic.twitter.com/Aw7S4oW6Hf — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 17, 2020

According to the notification, non-banking finance corporations and micro-finance institutions, marked as essential services, can resume work. Bamboo, coconut, arecanut cocoa plantations, spices plantation and forest produce by scheduled tribes have also been added to the list exempted from the lockdown.

The update by the MHA last night said that, the construction in rural areas of water supply and sanitation and laying of power lines and telecom optical fibres and cables will also be allowed.

The central government notification added that e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart etc can sell essential commodities like groceries and medicines. Mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops, clothes and stationery items for schoolchildren are also allowed to be sold on these platforms, with due permission taken from authorities for their delivery vans to run on roads.

The April 15, revised guidelines said that industrial or commercial activities, hospitality services other than those specifically permitted, and opening of all religious places or places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations are prohibited.

Meanwhile, the revised guidelines permit all health services and the social sector to remain functional. Public utilities to function without any hindrance. The supply chain of essential goods to operate without any hindrance and, important offices of Centre and state governments and local bodies to remain open with the required strength.

As per thellast nitification, food processing, manufacturing units, and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

It also stated that construction activities in rural areas will be allowed during the Coronavirus lockdown. Construction activities in municipal (urban) areas will only be allowed if workers are staying on-site.

Manufacturing of essential items including pharmaceutical products will continue despite lockdown curbs, Ministry of Home Affairs stated. Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) works will also be allowed provided that all these activities in state/Union Territories take adequate social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made masks compulsory for all those engaged in the permitted services.

In view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Narendra Modi, after a series of video conferences with chief ministers, cabinet ministers and opposition leaders, on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said the shutdown will be enforced with more strict nature and all states will be evaluated on their performance in containing the outbreak. If any state or its any district is found satisfactory, certain areas may be given conditional reprieve from April 20.

Announcing the extension of the lockdown, PM Modi said that though India has had to bear a heavy loss in terms of economy, the lives of the citizens of the country are more important.

The Prime Minister said that hotspots will see enhanced lockdown measures.

On March 24 evening, PM Modi had announced the unprecedented 21-day nationwide lockdown that ended yesterday.