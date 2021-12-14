Four fresh cases of Omicron reported in capital

On Tuesday four fresh Omicron cases were detected in the capital leading the total number of Omicron cases to six in Delhi. State Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that four new Omicron cases have been detected in the national capital.

Covid Testing is being done on travellers coming from abroad. Among these travellers, a total of four new omicron cases were detected, taking the total cases to six.

Jain said, “four new omicron cases have been detected in travellers coming from abroad, taking the total cases to six. Out of the six cases of omicron, one patient has been discharged from the hospital, and the rest are in stable

condition. Currently, 35 COVID patients and 3 suspected cases are admitted to the LNJP Hospital.”

On being asked about the preparation to stop the spread of COVID-19, Jain further added, “Not only Omicron, but we are also fully prepared to tackle any variant of Coronavirus. There will be 32 types of medicine which will be kept as a buffer stock to treat COVID-infected patients”.

He said, “all necessary steps are being taken to stop the spread of the new omicron variant. The Delhi Government is keeping a sharp eye on the new cases and contact tracing is being done for the patients that are infected with the omicron variant. Necessary action is being taken to further stop the spread of the new variant”.

The Health Minister further urged the people of Delhi to follow COVID’s appropriate behavior and wear masks at all times.