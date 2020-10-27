With a spike of 36,140 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India Covid-19 tally crosses the 79.4 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 79,46,429 with 6,25,857 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 7.88 per cent of the total caseload. This is the lowest number of daily new cases recorded in the country since July 17.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 59,105 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 72,01,070. The recovery rate now stands at 90.62 per cent.

India, which remains the second-worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 488 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll now stands at 1,19,014 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.50 per cent.

The Covid fatality rate has remained about 1.5 per cent since September. The Ministry of Health now aims to achieve a rate of less than 1 per cent and sustain it.

#IndiaFightsCorona#Unite2FightCorona On a steady decline, India's Fatality Rate has touched 1.5%. The aim is to achieve CFR of less than 1% and sustain it. 14 States/UTs are demonstrating CFR less than 1% even today. pic.twitter.com/vR7s54GF39 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 27, 2020

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a single day spike of 3,645 Covid-19 cases taking the states’ total tally to 16,48,665 cases and 43,348 fatalities.

Kerala, which is recording the highest spike in daily cases, has reported 4,287 cases taking the state’s tally to 3,97,217.

Delhi has reported 2,832 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,59,488 cases and 6,312 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 9,58,116 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 10,44,20,894.