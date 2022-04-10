Covid precaution dose for 18+ starts at pvt vaccination centres

The administration of precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the 18+ population through private vaccination centres commenced across the country on Sunday.

The administration of precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 18+ population through private vaccination, centres was also started in Assam and Bihar today.

Federation of Karnataka Traders Association (FKTA) today organised a free vaccination camp in Bengaluru.

The spokesperson of the Association said, “I would like to thank and congratulate our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the vaccination in a big way, which has helped us survive the different waves of the pandemic.”

“Booster dose for the population between 18 years to 45 years of age started today and we have organised a camp, which is our 42nd camp. We have been doing this for the last nine months with the support of 29 traders associations,” the spokesperson added.

A recipient of a booster dose vaccine said, “Even though it seems that COVID-19 is fading away, it is due to the vaccination so it is very important for all of us to take the vaccine.”

Vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) yesterday announced a reduction in the price of its Covishield vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose.

The government on Friday decided to make available precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the 18+ population group from 10 April.

All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for a precaution dose.

So far, about 96 per cent of the 15+ population in the country has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of the 15+ population has received both doses.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and the 60+ population group. Nearly 45 per cent of the 12-14 years age group has also received the first dose.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and the second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and the 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today said India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.70 crores (1,85,70,71,655). COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022. So far, more than 2.21 crore (2,21,97,507) adolescents have been

administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry said.

India’s Active caseload currently stands at 11,132. The Ministry said 1,054 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.