The Centre has given the nod to conduct Covid vaccination at workplaces in all the states starting April 11, and a letter to that effect has been sent to all states by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on April 6.

Bhushan stated that the Centre wanted to increase access to vaccines for people aged 45 years and above–most of whom are employed in the organised sector, involved in formal occupation in offices or manufacturing units or services etc. (both government and private).

“In order to increase the access to Covid vaccine, vaccination sessions should be organised at workplaces both in public and private sector, where there more than 100 eligible willing beneficiaries.” Bhushan stated in the letter.

India has become the fastest Covid-19 vaccinating country in the world with a daily average of 30,93,861 vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, surpassing the US which is vaccinating 30.93 lakh people per day on an average.

According to the ministry, the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India so far has crossed 8.70 crore on Day 81 of the vaccination drive that was launched on January 16, nearly a month after it was started in the US. Till April 6, India had administered 33,37,601 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries.

India is experiencing a sudden incline in COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. It reported 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases and 630 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest ever daily record of new COVID-19 cases in the country since the pandemic started.

The death toll in India has climbed to 1,66,177, and there are 8,43,473 active cases in India right now.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,28,01,785.

