Andhra Pradesh Covid command and control centre Chairman K.S. Jawahar Reddy has directed District Collectors and special officers to double the availability of beds from 18,000 to 37,000.

Holding a video conference meet with them on Tuesday, he instructed them to fully use the 4,000 ventilators available across the state.

“Covid care centres (CCCs) should be quickly revived,” said Reddy, and also called for appointing nodal officers.

According to Reddy, currently, there are 35,000 Covid patients in home isolation, according to the information furnished by the village and ward volunteers and as decided by the doctors.

He said complete cooperation should be extended to Asha and other health workers at all times for them to provide the medical services to the patients in home quarantine.

As part of the state`s efforts to trace out primary contacts, he said that 70,000 such people have to be tested for the virus.

Reddy also said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed all senior officials and doctors to monitor the situation at all times and solve the issues at hand quickly.

Many Collectors, meanwhile, stressed on the availability of oxygen.

Reddy also said the government will also talk to anti-viral drugs suppliers for necessary action on that front.

Calling the Collectors to provide better health facilities, he said government machinery should work without any laxity.

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 8,987 new Covid-19 cases, raising the overall tally beyond 9.76 lakh, while the state`s active cases breached the 50,000-mark to reach 53,889.