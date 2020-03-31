At a quarantine facility run by the army in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, nine people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus. These nine people are among the batch of 482 people flown back from Iran in several batches.

With these cases, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state jumps to 93, as reported by NDTV.

From Iran, which is one of the most affected countries due to coronavirus, 482 people were flown back in several batches and are at the Army Wellness Centre quarantine facility in Jaisalmer.

The civilians were screened at the airport before taking to the quarantine facility.

There are six quarantine facilities being operated by the Armed Forces in the country at Hindan near Delhi, Manesar in Gurugram, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Ghatkopar in Mumbai and another in Chennai.

As per the reports, there are 1,059 civilian evacuees from countries like China, Italy, Iran and Malaysia housed in these centres.

The country had undergone a 21-day lockdown starting from March 25 midnight.

Amid the lockdown, the migrant workers had undergone a major crisis as they were stranded with no food and source of income away from their home states.

Hearing two separate petitions on the issue yesterday, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to file its response today.

In its response, the Centre told the Supreme Court all migrants had been shifted to the nearest available shelters as they pose a risk of spreading the Coronavirus infection if they return to their native places.

It said there are no migrant workers on roads “as of 11 am today”, all have been put up in shelters.