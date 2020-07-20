Kerala reported a record 821 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of persons affected with the dreaded disease in the state to 12,680.

It is for the first time that Kerala is recording over 800 coronavirus cases on a single day.

As many as 172 patients have recovered from the disease on the day Of the people who tested positive on Saturday, 110 had returned from abroad, 69 are returnees from other states and 642 persons, including 19 health workers, contracted the disease through contact.

Out of the total positive cases, Thiruvananthapuram (222) reported maximum number of cases, followed by Ernakulam – 98, Palakkad – 81, Kollam – 75, Thrissur – 61, Kasaragod – 57, Ala… Alappuzha – 52, Idukki – 49, Pathanamthitta – 35, Kozhikode – 32, Malappuram – 25, Kottayam – 20, Kannur 13 and Wayanad – 1.

Meanwhile, two more persons died of Covid-19 in Kerala on Sunday. With these, the death toll due to coronavirus in the state has risen to 43.