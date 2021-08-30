4 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,564

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,564 on Monday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Three new patients have travel history, while one infection was detected during contact tracing, it said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was registered.

The Union territory now has five active cases, while 7,430 people have been cured of the disease so far, including two in the last 24 hours.

The administration has tested over 4.86 lakh samples for COVID-19, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.55 per cent.

A total of 3.59 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, of whom 1.04 lakh people have received both doses, it added.