# Cities

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 8, 2024 5:37 pm

Youth killed in Shahdara over ‘bidi’ brawl

Photo: SNS

A 20-year-old youth was killed after a brawl over ‘bidi’ (tobacco) in Jwala Nagr area of north east Delhi’s Shahdara.

The police received a PCR call on Thursday from an ambulance operator who said that the victim was found lying near a crematorium in Jwala Nagar.

The body was preserved in a mortuary and handed over to family members after post mortem.

The cops stated that the deceased Sunny had approached a person named Rajesh asking him for a Bidi. This simple request spiraled into an argument, leading to a physical confrontation.

During the investigation, it was disclosed that both had sustained injuries during the quarrel, which escalated rapidly. Meanwhile, Rajesh picked up a large stone and struck Sunny, delivering a fatal blow. This severe impact resulted in blunt force trauma, causing Sunny’s death on the spot, they said.

The suspect, Rajesh, has been taken into custody, police added.

